Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the National Palace for a meeting with the king, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the National Palace for a meeting with the king, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

August 16, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday that he resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in parliament.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, and has been asked to stay on by the palace as a caretaker leader said he hoped a new government could be formed as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty)

