Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seized a commercial truck containing more than 5,500 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl Aug. 5.

“This is the largest methamphetamine drug-smuggling seizure along the southwest border to date.” https://t.co/nzyDWyW0wn — Del Mar-CV Patch (@DelMarCVPatch) August 12, 2021

Officials later announced it was the largest methamphetamine drug-smuggling seizure along the southwest border to date.

FOX 5 San Diego reported:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered 2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder hidden in a shipment of household articles — calling it the largest methamphetamine drug-smuggling seizure along the southwest border to date. According to a CBP announcement Tuesday, the find occurred last Thursday. The announcement said that, at about 5:24 p.m., officers encountered the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic household articles. During an inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver, along with the shipment, for an intensive examination. The CBP said a canine team confirmed the presence of narcotics concealed inside boxes loaded in the truck. Officers removed 5,528 pounds of mmethamphetamineand 127 pounds of fentanyl powder in 414 packages, the CBP said. The estimated value of the drugs is more than $12.9 million, the CBP said.

