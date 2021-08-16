https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/meanwhile-msnbc-had-a-taliban-spokesperson-on-to-make-claims-that-went-unchallenged/

Monday was a busy news day with the Afghanistan news and President Biden’s address before an immediate return to Camp David.

MSNBC really ran with the “get both sides of the story” rule of journalism by interviewing a Taliban “spokesman”:

This is what MSNBC is up to right now. pic.twitter.com/d94ZTLORdk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Newsbusters’ managing editor Curtis Houck noticed that the spokesman made many claims that went mostly unchallenged:

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin just takes this B.S. from the Taliban spokesperson after asking whether they’re “committing mass executions”: “These allegations are totally baseless. Totally wrong. They are the propaganda spread…to mislead the opinion of the world against us.” pic.twitter.com/sHlj2GBxtO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

More Islamic propaganda from the Taliban spokesman that goes unchecked on claims about Taliban fighters going door-to-door: “I totally deny. If…they are posing as Taliban, they are not Taliban. They may be from the former [regime]…in order to create a bad name for us.” pic.twitter.com/B5g7oJ6G97 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Taliban terrorist masquerading as a spokesperson insists that Americans are going to be allowed to leave the country safely. And MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin is just totally moving right along. pic.twitter.com/tD5hk9ro6G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin: “Will you go after and punish those that worked with the Americans while they were there if they don’t leave the country?” Taliban spox: “We want them not to leave the country. To live a normal life. Our country needs them.” [Signal then cuts out] pic.twitter.com/M6lT7WIJuU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Heckuva time for a softball interview, MSNBC!

This has become an SNL skit https://t.co/SZX7Poof8F — smh (@shutttttto) August 16, 2021

Omg. Giving a platform to terrorists. Good job American media. https://t.co/NdJkVMPviC — MissyMomOfTwo 💃 (@MissyMomOfTwo) August 17, 2021

Well, is t this a hoot. Denying everything! https://t.co/z1OyVgPs7z — The Mrs. that makes popcorn on the stove (@Popcorn00Fresh) August 16, 2021

