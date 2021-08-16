https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/meanwhile-msnbc-had-a-taliban-spokesperson-on-to-make-claims-that-went-unchallenged/

Monday was a busy news day with the Afghanistan news and President Biden’s address before an immediate return to Camp David.

MSNBC really ran with the “get both sides of the story” rule of journalism by interviewing a Taliban “spokesman”:

Newsbusters’ managing editor Curtis Houck noticed that the spokesman made many claims that went mostly unchallenged:

Heckuva time for a softball interview, MSNBC!

