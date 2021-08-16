https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/media-matters-pres-dragged-for-attacking-tom-cotton-whos-been-doing-bidens-job-for-him-trying-to-help-us-citizens-trapped-in-kabul/

Look at Senator Tom Cotton doing Biden’s job for him.

Thank goodness some adults in our government are showing up for work.

Hopeful US citizens trapped in Kabul can see this.

You know this looks really really really really bad for Biden when Media Matters president Angelo Carusone tries deflecting by attacking Cotton … for trying to help Americans.

Hey, nobody ever said this guy was the brightest crayon in the box.

You have to wonder how absolutely broken by politics someone has to be to attack a senator for trying to help Americans. Especially when President Biden can’t be bothered to even make a statement.

RedSteeze dropped him.

Government, how does it work?

Nobody does peak partisan better than Media Matters.

Don’t forget he’s probably raising his little pinky as well.

*snicker*

***

