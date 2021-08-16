https://www.theblaze.com/news/mike-pompeo-biden-administration-blame-trump-afghanistan-failure

Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and Trump secretary of state, blasted President Joe Biden on Sunday after the Biden administration attempted to blame former President Donald Trump’s administration for the melee unfolding in Afghanistan.

What are the details?

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview with Chris Wallace, Pompeo said that Biden had no other move but to blame the former administration for its mistakes.

Wallace asked, “How dire is the situation in Afghanistan as we talk today? Is a full Taliban takeover of the country now inevitable?”

Pompeo responded, “Well, Chris, it certainly looks like it. It looks like the Biden administration has just failed in its execution of its own plan. This reminds me of when we have seen previous administrations allow embassies to be overrun. It’s starting to feel that way. It also looks like there’s a bit of panic having to reinsert soldiers to get them out. The plan should have been, much like we had, was that we would have an orderly conditions-based way to think about how to draw down our forces there.

“Were I still the secretary of state with a commander in chief like President Trump, the Taliban would have understood that there were real costs to pay if there were plots against the United States of America from that place,” Pompeo added. “Qassem Soleimani learned that lesson, and the Taliban would have learned it as well.”

Pompeo added that Biden was only trying to deflect blame onto Trump.

“If the risks weren’t so serious, Chris, it would be pathetic,” Pompeo added. “I wouldn’t have let my 10-year old son get away from this kind of pathetic blame-shifting. He should be less focused on trying to blame this on someone else than to solving the problem of making sure that we protect and defend American security. Chris, it’s worth noting this did not happen on our watch. We reduced our forces significantly and the Taliban didn’t advance on capitals all across Afghanistan. So it’s just a plain old fact that this is happening under the Biden administration’s leadership now almost a quarter of our way into his first term, this is not the way leaders lead, by pointing backwards.”

He continued, “We had a bad deal we inherited — the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal]; we got out of it. We secured America from the risk from Iran. We inherited a horrible deal in Syria where ISIS controlled real estate the size of Great Britain. We crushed them. Every president confronts challenges. This president confronted a challenge in Afghanistan. He has utterly failed to protect the American people from this challenge.”







