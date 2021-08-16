https://justthenews.com/nation/states/nearly-half-all-us-adults-have-tried-marijuana-according-gallup-poll?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all U.S. adults have tried some form of marijuana during their lifetime, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Forty-nine percent of adult respondents in Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits poll said they have tried marijuana, the highest number the pollster has measured to date.

More than 50 years ago, just 4% said they had tried the drug, but that percentage surpassed 20% in 1977, 30% in 1985 and 40% in 2015, Gallup found.

A much smaller percentage of U.S. adults – 12% – said they “smoke marijuana.”

The poll also found that 13% more men than women smoke marijuana.

The July 6-12 poll was conducted with telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,007 adults, 18 and older. The margin of error was 4 percentage points.

