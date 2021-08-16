https://noqreport.com/2021/08/16/new-california-sheriff-reveals-shall-issue-policy-for-concealed-carry/
(Amber Ross/Yakima Police Department via AP) Shasta County is one of the largest counties in California, with about three times the square miles as the state of Rhode Island. But with fewer than 200,000 residents spread out across the sprawling northern California locale, it can be difficult for police to quickly respond to service calls, even those that are a top priority.
That may be one reason why the new sheriff in Shasta County is reassuring residents that when it comes to their right of self-defense, he’s on their side . Michael Johnson was sworn in as the county’s 23rd sheriff just a few days ago, and in his first public remarks as the top law enforcement agency in the county he broached the topic of the right to carry. The sheriff said his most-asked question is where he stands with the Second Amendment. He assured everyone he’s a firm supporter of the right to bear arms and the ability to have concealed-carry weapons permits (CCWs). “I am absolutely a Second Amendment supporter. I will not revoke, I will not scale down CCWs,” he said. “As long as you’re legally able to possess a firearm and you go through the […]
Read the whole story at bearingarms.com
