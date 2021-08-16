https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/nicolle-wallace-claims-that-95-of-the-american-people-will-agree-with-her-that-joe-bidens-speech-was-fantastic-and-showcased-his-firm-resolve-video/

Good news, Jennifer Rubin: you’ve got company. There’s actually someone else out there who thought Joe Biden’s disastrous remarks on Afghanistan today were good and made Joe Biden look good.

Ladies and gentlemen, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace:

.@NicolleDWallace on Biden’s speech on Afghanistan: “He…went a long way to really fleshing out a Biden doctrine. And there are questions about whether he can achieve what he set out. But there is no equivocation, there is no lack of confidence that this is the right decision.” pic.twitter.com/2sIRFfISwd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 16, 2021

Really, Nicolle? Really?

Yes, really:

MSNBC’s Wallace starts the 5PM hour w/ an upbeat report on Biden’s handling of Afghanistan: His speech showed “firm resolve …” “As the president noted in his speech … he was dealt an unwinnable hand by his predecessor.” pic.twitter.com/0Yupg5MnWB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2021

The so-called “Biden Doctrine” is effectively “I did nothing wrong and this is all Donald Trump’s fault.” And Nicolle Wallace thinks that constitutes firm resolve. The only resolve Joe Biden has is to avoid taking any responsibility for his piss-poor decisions.

Wow this is an interesting take! https://t.co/wNCpPOiFcg — TashaNash (@Tasha77789) August 16, 2021

Yes! If by “interesting,” you mean “incredibly stupid.” Then it’s interesting as hell.

He was also “dealt” a roaring economic recovery, lower gas prices, a domestic pipeline with thousands of jobs, and a lot of other things he undid in the first few months. — BaxterBlog (@baxter_blog) August 16, 2021

Is she insane? — The Colossus of N.Y. (@ColossusofNY) August 16, 2021

She’s apparently an amnesiac.

Three weeks ago he said this wouldn’t happen https://t.co/5iwKe78hJL — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 16, 2021

And Nicolle Wallace’s problem is with members of the media who point things like that out. Not with the president who got it so very, very wrong and won’t acknowledge it.

Nicole Wallace is a bigger Biden shill than former top Democratic officials https://t.co/5Kd1IGhwwG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 16, 2021

That’s quite an honor.

MSNBC is a cable “news” show about an alternate reality. They’re completely detached from the rest of the planet. They live in a world that doesn’t exist. https://t.co/xMdd1226ZU — RBe (@RBPundit) August 16, 2021

In other words:

