Earlier today the White House told the media that President Biden would be answering some questions, but only from “pre-selected media.”

Somebody changed their mind because Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough when he finished his remarks:

He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

Biden’s now headed back to Camp David, having returned to the White House to deliver this address.

