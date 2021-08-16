https://thelibertydaily.com/no-vaccine-no-liver-father-of-two-told-covid-jabs-are-mandatory-before-live-saving-transplant/

University of Washington Medicine, the premier healthcare provider in the state, told a father of two in need of a liver transplant that he cannot have the operation until he gets vaccinated for Covid-19. In fact, they’re recommending he get “fully vaccinated” PLUS receive the booster jab on top of it before they replace his failing liver.

It’s the type of story that would have seemed unfathomable in the United States until recently. But everything in modern American society is being framed into the Covid-19 agenda. Pandemic Panic Theater is in full swing, especially in leftist states like Washington.

According to Jason Rantz from MyNorthwest:

Patients at UW Medicine are being told they must get a COVID vaccine before going through a life-saving organ transplant. One patient says he doesn’t want it, effectively forcing him to decide if he’ll forgo a liver transplant to address his vaccine concerns. Derek Kovic is a 41-year-old father of two. He suffers from Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a rare and serious liver disease that damages the bile ducts. Kovic is waiting on his third liver transplant and is concerned with the side effects of the COVID vaccine. But Kovic’s concerns don’t matter. He’s being forced to either get the vaccine or skip the liver transplant for now. A fever can be serious for Kovic. If he gets a fever over 100.4, he says doctors tell him to go to an emergency room immediately. In fact, at a vacation just two weeks ago, a high fever from his PSC sent him to the ER. He’s concerned a high fever will be a side effect of the COVID vaccine, and he doesn’t want to risk it. He’s not anti-vaccine and says he would get one after his procedure. But he does not want the shots before his transplant. Kovic may not have a choice. “I was notified earlier this week that now [UW’s] Infectious Disease has changed the rules in the middle of the game, stating that all transplant patients who are waiting for any organ will need to have a vaccine. They didn’t give us the date but said that you need to be doing it ASAP,” Kovic told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Listen to Rantz’ interview with Kovic:

UW Medicine is willing to let a man die by withholding a necessary liver transplant. Why? Because he doesn’t want to get vaxxed first. Face masks in school and vaccine passports are the tip of the iceberg of America’s Covid tyranny.

