As the Biden administration grapples with the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Biden’s State Department has joined with the UN Security Council in calling for a new government in Afghanistan that “is united, inclusive, and representative. Including with the full and meaningful participation of women.”

The State Department joins the UN Security Council in calling for an “inclusive” government in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TDsQecokfv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Are you kidding me?

The Taliban don’t exactly have a stellar record when it comes to women’s rights in the first place. The liberation of Afghanistan under President George W. Bush enabled girls to go to school and women to have more rights. Now, Afghan women are afraid to lose those rights again. Does the Biden administration really believe that “full and meaningful participation of women” in a Taliban-controlled government is possible when women are going to be made second-class citizens again?

And, here in the United States, the word “inclusive” doesn’t simply mean equal rights for men and women of all races. Does the Biden administration hope that the Taliban will take some cues from Joe Biden and have transgenders serve in their government? Does anyone really believe that radical Islamists, known for throwing homosexuals off of buildings, will try to win diversity points with the United Nations and the Biden administration?

Honestly, one would have expected such a demand to be satire from The Babylon Bee.

