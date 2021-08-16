https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/not-within-1000-feet-of-a-daycare-who-knew-asking-where-the-lincoln-project-is-with-afghanistan-would-result-in-such-an-as-whoopin/

We were wondering the same thing, Patrick Ruffini.

No, actually we really weren’t, but this was just too damn good not to write it.

Where’s the Lincoln Project? — Patrick Ruffini 🇦🇫🇭🇰🇨🇺 (@PatrickRuffini) August 16, 2021

Probably sitting around talking about how super smart they are.

Oh, and Trump bad.

The Lincoln Project lost interest in the Afghanistan War once it turned 18. https://t.co/uEwP2Apsox — Max (@MaxNordau) August 16, 2021

Ouch.

So ouch.

And it’s delicious.

Is there a van parked down by the elementary school? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 16, 2021

Not within 1000 feet of days cares, nursery schools, parks and elementary schools. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) August 16, 2021

Booking flights for Mosul. They heard some of the Mujahadeen like young boys too. — Cranky “Viral Load” Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 16, 2021

They had a circle jerk scheduled this morning. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) August 16, 2021

Seeing a theme here.

And it ain’t a good one.

In an old rickety van — Politix Villain (@PolitixV) August 16, 2021

Making sure their interns have enough money for the book fair or something. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs | #BOHICA #TANSTAAFL (@QueenSarahSatur) August 16, 2021

Trying to find a way to blame Ron DeSantis. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) August 16, 2021

If anyone can find a way to blame DeSantis, it will be the butt-nuggets at The Lincoln Project.

On twitter, being outraged by this decision. — CDHeesters (@CDHeesters) August 16, 2021

They’re busy blaming Trump, duh.

The Lincoln Project SO had this coming.

***

