https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/not-within-1000-feet-of-a-daycare-who-knew-asking-where-the-lincoln-project-is-with-afghanistan-would-result-in-such-an-as-whoopin/

We were wondering the same thing, Patrick Ruffini.

No, actually we really weren’t, but this was just too damn good not to write it.

Probably sitting around talking about how super smart they are.

Oh, and Trump bad.

Ouch.

So ouch.

And it’s delicious.

Seeing a theme here.

And it ain’t a good one.

If anyone can find a way to blame DeSantis, it will be the butt-nuggets at The Lincoln Project.

They’re busy blaming Trump, duh.

The Lincoln Project SO had this coming.

***

Related:

Biden’s FAILURE in Afghanistan only getting WORSE: Taliban commanders already conducting ‘horrific’ door-to-door searches

Media Matters pres. DRAGGED for attacking Tom Cotton who’s been doing Biden’s job FOR HIM trying to help US citizens trapped in #Kabul

What the … WOW! Pic White House posted to prove Biden/Harris were ‘hearing updates’ on Afghanistan looks KINDA sorta off (thread)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...