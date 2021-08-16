https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/could-bidepat-gray-i-mean-could-he-biden-have-been-any-more-wrongn-have-been-any-more-wrong-pat-gray

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban over the weekend as the U.S. military pulled out of the region. On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the chaos and revisited President Biden’s remarks made July 8 about Afghanistan.

During a news conference, a reporter asked Biden if a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was “inevitable” in the absence of the U.S. military. Biden answered the reporter with a confident “no.”

“No, it is not [inevitable],” Biden said. Biden stated that a Taliban takeover was not inevitable because the Afghan army had 300,000 well-equipped troops while the Taliban only had roughly 75,000.

“I mean, could he have been any more wrong?” Pat asked rhetorically

