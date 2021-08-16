https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/pentagon-cant-answer-if-the-us-is-taking-any-steps-to-keep-military-hardware-out-of-the-hands-of-the-taliban/

As Twitchy reported, the U.S. military left behind a whole lot of hardware for the Taliban to pick up and enjoy, including Humvees, Blackhawk helicopters, guns, and drones.

The Pentagon held a press conference today and, unlike President Biden, took questions. One of those questions was about the United States’ plan to prevent military equipment from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

He’ll have to circle back to you.

Uh … no.

