https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/pentagon-cant-answer-if-the-us-is-taking-any-steps-to-keep-military-hardware-out-of-the-hands-of-the-taliban/

As Twitchy reported, the U.S. military left behind a whole lot of hardware for the Taliban to pick up and enjoy, including Humvees, Blackhawk helicopters, guns, and drones.

The #Taliban not only seized appr. a hundred US humvees and (MaxxPro) MRAPs at Kunduz airport, but also several US ScanEagle drones.

Billions of US tax payer $ going to Islamist extremists, thanks to the administration’s hasty withdrawal without a peace deal or follow up mission. pic.twitter.com/Fb5MTpdLKK — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021

The Pentagon held a press conference today and, unlike President Biden, took questions. One of those questions was about the United States’ plan to prevent military equipment from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Q: “Is the U.S. taking any other sort of steps to prevent aircraft of other military equipment from falling into the hands of the Taliban?” Major General Hank Taylor: “I don’t have the answer to that question.” Full Pentagon briefing here: https://t.co/VVL5NduAHW pic.twitter.com/unapyd2ACy — CSPAN (@cspan) August 16, 2021

He’ll have to circle back to you.

Guess they should have asked… a janitor? A random citizen? — Grey Area (@tardomatic) August 16, 2021

*Spoiler Alert* It’s already in the hands of the Taliban — Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) August 16, 2021

How could this have not been worked out ahead of time? Mind boggling. — George (@GeoSKiii) August 16, 2021

Good grief, does anyone in the Biden Administration know what responsibility is? Guess it’s ok that we hooked the Taliban up with some awesome military goodies… Pathetic — jeejerbee (@jeejerbee) August 16, 2021

Either the answer is “no” or there are classified things in play. Considering how many military vehicles alone were just left there, I’m guessing the answer is no. Free reign…with American weapons. 🎁 — UnsolicitedAdvice (@UnslicitdAdvice) August 16, 2021

Fire his ass. It’s his job to have these answers — SubparJennaTalia (@SubparJenaTalia) August 16, 2021

Disgraceful answer. — Jimmy Wood (@TheeJimmyWood) August 16, 2021

Good Gawd! What a disaster. — Four Years Of Malarkey (@MilitusAeturnum) August 16, 2021

That’s not very reassuring. We need to go blow up all the equipment we left behind. — Geneva Richards (@10pbrlvr10) August 16, 2021

This didn’t happen all of a sudden, you all knew this was coming. How are there no answers? Was there literally no plan? — Lady Liberty 1776 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@kmreid007) August 16, 2021

He answered it the answer is NO — Donald J Trump is my President Tammy Felkins 🗣 (@tammyfelkins6) August 16, 2021

Biden explained how incredibly well-equipped the Afghan army was. His exit strategy was to flee and leave it all behind for the Taliban. — Sha (@quip1) August 16, 2021

This scared the crap out of me. A general at the freaking pentagon. — Jennyv♥️ 🇺🇸♥️ (@VincentJenny) August 16, 2021

Good god! The incompetence is murderous!! — Glammie❤❤ (@Glammie8) August 16, 2021

Weak, weak, weak. — Mitzi Cole (@mitzicole4150) August 16, 2021

This is a complete failure by every metric, no way to spin it any other way. — Mostly Peaceful Fullofshitzu🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@fullofshitzu) August 16, 2021

What a disaster of an administration — @nycwild (@TheWargrider) August 16, 2021

And just when I thought you couldn’t sound more clueless than Joe Biden himself — Cheesy (@clmcheesy23) August 16, 2021

Why no questions about WHITE RAGE??? — Stop Socialism (@StandWithAZ) August 16, 2021

I’m sure he knows all about gender fluidity though — S!las Holler (@GriffHoller) August 16, 2021

They have been busy mandating CRT and vaccination. They have no time for not losing wars in disgrace#MilleyMustResign — Illegitimate President Patrick (@patrickestarian) August 16, 2021

Is this a joke? The Military is incompetent and needs new leadership. CRT and Wokeness has ruined it. — RexiCat (@RexfordStJohn) August 16, 2021

He is definitely Critical Race Theory qualified. — 习近平必须释放王藏！黄琦！王炳章！高智晟！张展！ (@RalphBei) August 16, 2021

Well at least they were trained not to offend anyone there……. — Christina (@cmari_taylor) August 16, 2021

Can we see a flowchart of the plan? — Jim (@Jim_S_Jersey) August 16, 2021

Uh … no.

Related:

‘Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Humvee’: Here is some of the military hardware left behind in Afghanistan https://t.co/FVNlJwoAwC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

