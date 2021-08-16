http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3Ffi3amFho0/

Fox News obtained a photo Monday of the U.S. Embassy flag reportedly being flown out of Kabul, Afghanistan, in the arms of what appeared to be a member of the military.

The embassy located in the Afghan capital shut down Sunday after reports officials there were working to destroy sensitive documents and equipment prior to the Taliban’s arrival, the outlet reported.

“Moment American flag is saved from Taliban terror group’s destruction captured in heartbreaking photo,” the text beside the image read:

Several Facebook users took the opportunity to slam President Joe Biden’s handling of the dire situation in Afghanistan.

“Biden is a failure! If not, clueless!” one person commented.

“Biden Administration has got to go,” another wrote.

The president’s job approval dropped on Monday and is “currently underwater” matching his all-time low days after the Taliban’s takeover of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, Breitbart News reported:

According to data from Rasmussen Reports, Biden’s approval fell to 46 percent on Monday — three points down from 49 percent one week ago, on August 9. Of those, 26 percent “strongly” approve. Fifty-three percent disapprove of his performance, and of those, the vast majority, 43 percent, “strongly” disapprove.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Biden on Monday for his response to the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the country.

“Just as President Biden has failed our country on COVID [Chinese coronavirus], at the border and economically — he has failed in Afghanistan. Since he was on vacation, I don’t know if he even noticed. We did,” Gaetz noted in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Biden will return to the White House Monday, according to his staff, to publicly address the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

“The president resisted making a public appearance on camera over the weekend as the Taliban swept into Kabul, leaving Americans and Afghan allies flooding the airport seeking evacuation,” according to Breitbart News.

