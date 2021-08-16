https://nationalfile.com/video-biden-regime-official-asks-taliban-to-form-inclusive-and-representative-government-with-full-participation-of-women/

Biden regime State Department spokesperson Ned Price called upon the Taliban to make sure their new government in Afghanistan is “inclusive” and “representative,” and includes the “full and meaningful participation of women.” The Taliban has not issued an official response yet, though it remains unlikely that Afghanistan will black BIPOc indigenous plus-size trans women in leadership for the time being.

“Additionally, the U.N. Security Council issued a joint press statement earlier today calling for a new government that is united, inclusive, and representative, including with the full and meaningful participation of women,” Price declared. “The Council spoke with one voice to underscore that Afghanistan must abide by its international obligations, including to international humanitarian law, and ensure the safety and security of all Afghans and international citizens.”

The State Department calls on the Taliban to form an “inclusive and representative government.” This is not a Babylon Bee skit. It’s a real thing that just happened. pic.twitter.com/6KSJ9Q7enR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2021

As National File previously reported, a rifleman was seen opening fire on another man who was trying to scale the wall surrounding Kabul’s airport earlier today:

Video footage shows an Afghani man, dressed in all black and carrying an AK-pattern rifle, fire at at another Afghani man perched the high wall surrounding the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated due to what many experts regard as the Biden regime’s botched handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from the country. In the video, the rifleman fires his rifle at the man on the wall, spraying concrete dust in the air as the round strikes the barricade and misses the man trying to vault over, who quickly jumps back down to the other side. Laughter can be heard in the background. It is not clear if the man was trying to enter or exit the airport, or whether the gunman missed on purpose. Whether the gunman was a member of the Taliban, U.S.-backed Afghani military forces, or another faction is also unknown.

Democrat President Joe Biden has faced widespread calls to resign for his handling of the situation this week.

