Sixty-nine percent of likely voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghan military operations, according to a Monday poll by the Trafalgar Group.

Of the 69 percent who disapprove of the Afghan operations, 59 percent “strongly” disapprove.

Twenty-three percent of respondents approve of Biden’s Afghan operations, which includes ten percent who strongly approve. Only seven percent had no opinion.

Among Democrats, 48-39 percent disapprove, while 88-7 percent of Republicans disapprove.

The poll, conducted over the weekend as Kabul, Afghanistan, fell to Taliban terrorists, trends with Biden’s negative average polling. Breitbart News reported Biden’s “average” approval rating on August 11 sunk to a 49 percent record low, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

For the first time ever, Joe Biden’s overall approval ratings are below 50% pic.twitter.com/pSnKV2gcbY — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 11, 2021

Trafalgar Group’s polling was conducted between August 14-15 with 1084 respondents of likely general election voters. The response rate was 1.45 percent and the margin of error is 2.98 percent with 95 percent confidence.

The FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, “calculated by analyzing the historical accuracy of each polling organization’s polls along with its methodology,” rated the Trafalgar Group an A-.

