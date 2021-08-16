https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568054-poll-majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-handling-of

A majority of Americans disapprove of President BidenJoe BidenInternational community calls for ‘safe and orderly departure’ of foreign nationals and Afghans Taliban seize power as Washington debates what went wrong Toll from Haiti earthquake jumps to almost 1,300 dead, 5,700 injured MORE’s handling of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Trafalgar Group, found that 69 percent of polled Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the U.S.’s military presence in the war-torn country, with only 23 percent approving.

When broken down by party, 48 percent of Democrats disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation, while almost 40 percent of those polled gave him positive marks.

But the gap was much wider among Republicans: Nearly 89 percent said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing when it comes to Afghanistan, with only 7 percent saying they approve.

The Trafalgar Group was the only nonpartisan polling company to predict former President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell slams Biden’s ‘botched exit’ from Afghanistan Graham told Biden attacks on Hunter didn’t satisfy Trump supporters: report Beltway reporting of Afghanistan withdrawal a disservice to Americans MORE would win Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2016, but since then has faced some criticism over its methodology.

FiveThirtyEight gives Trafalgar an A-minus rating, the same as polls conducted by CBS News/The New York Times.

The most recent poll was conducted in partnership with Convention of States Action from Aug. 14-15 among 1,084 likely voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.98 percentage points.

The poll was conducted just as the Taliban was completing its takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Taliban fighters stepped up their military offensive in recent weeks as the U.S. troop withdrawal neared its end. President Biden previously said the mission in Afghanistan would wrap up by the end of this month.

Politicians in Washington are now debating what went wrong with the U.S. withdrawal, and who is to blame for the rapidly deteriorating situation.

Republicans have been quick to point the finger at Biden, criticizing his decision to pull troops after almost 20 years in the country.

The Biden administration, however, is defending its actions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenInternational community calls for ‘safe and orderly departure’ of foreign nationals and Afghans Taliban seize power as Washington debates what went wrong US says its working to secure Kabul airport, evacuate Americans and Afghans MORE on Sunday argued that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would have occurred even if U.S. forces remained deployed in the region.

