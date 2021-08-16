https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-preparing-to-house-30000-afghan-refugees-in-u-s/

Documents obtained from a source show DoD planning to potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 16, 2021

The Department of Defense is preparing to immediately house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations, Fox News confirmed late Sunday. Documents show DoD plans to relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future.

The bases include Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

“We want to have capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for potential of tens of thousands,” Pentagon Spox John Kirby tells me. “Bliss & McCoy have capability right now – what’s advantageous is w/ a bit of work, could increase in short order.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 16, 2021

Kirby says American citizens will not be given priority evacuation over Afghan SIV applicants. “Once we get more airlift out of Kabul, we’re going to put as many people on those planes as we can. There will be a mix… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 16, 2021

