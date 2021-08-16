https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-preparing-to-house-30000-afghan-refugees-in-u-s/

Posted by Kane on August 16, 2021 2:55 pm

The Department of Defense is preparing to immediately house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations, Fox News confirmed late Sunday. Documents show DoD plans to relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future.

The bases include Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

