Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden in a statement on Monday morning over the situation in Afghanistan, the third such statement over the last few days.

“First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back,” Trump said in reference to skyrocketing cases due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. “Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence.”

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge,” Trump continued. “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him.”

The remarks from Trump come as Biden has faced widespread criticism over his decision to remain from public view as the situation in Afghanistan seemingly grows more dire by the hour.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary,” Trump said yesterday in calling for Biden’s resignation. “It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”

Trump also called out Biden yesterday in a statement, saying that the entire situation in Afghanistan was a “disgrace”:

Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much. He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground. After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul. This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called out Biden as well yesterday, saying that if the president was unable to address the American people that he should think about resigning.

“OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT,” Jackson said. “If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

