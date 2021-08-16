https://www.oann.com/qatar-says-doing-utmost-to-help-safe-passage-of-diplomats-out-of-afghanistan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=qatar-says-doing-utmost-to-help-safe-passage-of-diplomats-out-of-afghanistan



August 16, 2021

AMMAN (Reuters) – Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened,” Al-Thani said.

Qatar, which has good ties with the Taliban, was also working to ensure there would be a complete ceasefire across the country and that stability prevailed, he added.

