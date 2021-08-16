https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/randi-weingarten-wants-you-to-listen-to-this-teacher-who-compares-the-upcoming-school-year-to-a-mass-shooting-that-we-know-is-coming/

Look, for real: This teacher needs to be talking to a therapist and not her iPhone. The fear-porn over COVID-19 has us back to teachers drawing up their wills like they did last summer. We think it was a mistake for her to post this to TikTok, but Eric Feigl-Ding thought it was something he could exploit, and now AFT President Randi Weingarten is urging you to listen; but then again, she never pays attention to the massive backlash to everything she tweets.

Sobbing teacher—“We are trying to protect our students from a mass shooting that we know is coming & cannot do anything about except [people don’t agree on masks to] stop the onslaught of students & staff who are likely to get sick—and that makes me sick”😢pic.twitter.com/lEo4gPGNoZ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021

2) Teachers are now actively discussing how to find “affordable attorneys so that they can make a will” (if they die) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sTpZmk8oqe — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021

3) More deep questions— “If I die, who’s going to take care of my children? And if I end up in a hospital, how am I going to pay those bills? And if I give #COVID to my students or my own children, and they die, how am I going to live with that?” 😢 pic.twitter.com/kxCkbCAKuf — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021

Please listen to this teacher https://t.co/XLCKC593JP — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) August 16, 2021

We’re doing this again! Despite vaccinations being available (and prioritized!) for all teachers since late last winter. https://t.co/aqKqVwOF89 — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) August 16, 2021

This dude is constantly trying to create chaos. Just throwing anything to the wall. It’s unreal. — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) August 16, 2021

What Ding has done throughout this pandemic, and is continuing to do, is in nobody’s best interest. Except his own, as part of his new niche market as panicmonger. (I’m sure he has sights set on another Congressional primary run; pandering to extremes like this will be useful.) https://t.co/GviBMe5PyY — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) August 16, 2021

You have some personalities, organized groups, and politicians trying to take advantage of a powerful hysteria, a culture-bound mania. And the group social dynamics feed off of that, reinforcing each other incrementally until nothing is coherent anymore. It’s a death spiral. https://t.co/pnHehbieqs — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) August 16, 2021

this is the same guy who has been constantly advocating against schools in the US while he whisked his own kids off to Austrian private school, right — Oedipa Maas (@bridgietherease) August 16, 2021

Same guy! He’s really special — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) August 16, 2021

This is insane. So deeply offensive to all the survivors of school shootings. — Gale Morrison (@GaleMorrisonEd) August 16, 2021

Holy crap….I teach and I am begging to go back. This doesn’t help with vaxx compliance — Mike (@fritdog23) August 16, 2021

Do the vaccines not prevent death? I was told they prevent severe illness and death — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 16, 2021

I’m fairly certain there are many millions of other Americans that go to work every day that have the same, if not greater risks than teachers, but sure. — The Contrarian (@TheCont83801381) August 16, 2021

What do you think workers in every single other profession have been doing for the last 18 months? — Adam Patterson, MD (@MUPP33) August 16, 2021

The only solution is to close schools permanently. — pskf (@paulskeff) August 16, 2021

So grateful for the brave and mentally stable teachers my kids have had throughout covid – they went back before vaccines, never projected irrational fears onto the kids and certainly always wanted to be in person. You should be embarrassed to RT @DrEricDing — Mom in NYC (@NYCmom2825) August 16, 2021

I’m just curious @rweingarten, how can you go on every tv show and say you are for full time school and then RT stuff like this? Are you ok? Your behavior isn’t normal. — Mom in NYC (@NYCmom2825) August 16, 2021

Can you imagine if waiters acted like this? Or grocery store clerks?

I mean, this truly is a slap in the face to all HCW but that should go without saying. — BundlebranchblockMD👁️👁️ (@Bleedinheart2MD) August 16, 2021

I never saw store clerks and other essential workers crying like this — Mandy ✝🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 16, 2021

I’ve worked in a grocery store this whole time, I’ve traveled to FL & TX and didn’t wear a mask the whole time I was there… neither did my family. I’m not vaxxed. How did I ever survive? — Rhianna (@Rhianna979) August 16, 2021

She should learn to code. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) August 16, 2021

Maybe she shouldn’t be in a classroom. Because she is not stable. I really hope she isn’t this dramatic in the classroom. I know many teachers across this nation, and none of them are this wound up. Get it together! — Julie (@byzosgal) August 16, 2021

Sounds like she should take a leave of absence. She needs to see a therapist…and the Union should provide that. — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) August 16, 2021

You really lose credibility when you quote @DrEricDing… teachers taught last year. Nurses, doctors, truck drivers, grocery store workers all worked during this. You have the privilege of working with the least affected group. Be grateful, shut your mouth, and do your job. — Meghan Athey (@Keggs719) August 16, 2021

She should find another profession and so should you. — Katherine Trotter (@KatATrotter) August 16, 2021

OMG! STFU and do your job. If teachers are vaccinated they don’t have anything to worry about! QUIT FEAR MONGERING. This is unbelievable. And retweeting the king of fear porn, SMH. I can’t believe this is real life anymore. — Mom On A Mission (@MomOnAMission30) August 16, 2021

Please don’t allow anyone this out of touch with reality anywhere near children. At our school they sent out a video last year of happy, smiling teachers that weren’t irrationally scared of 5 year olds. This woman is NOT ok and is an embarrassment to your profession. — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) August 16, 2021

This is not only highly irrational and borderline mentally unstable, but extremely insensitive and disrespectful to all actual victims of school shootings. — history matters. (the Simon School) (@TheSimonSchool1) August 16, 2021

I hope you and her get the help you need. — Pirate Radio DJ (@pirateradio_dj) August 16, 2021

I wouldn’t want someone this emotionally unstable anywhere near my kids. I’m sorry for parents whose children are stuck with this nightmare. — Jessica M (@jessigreerM) August 16, 2021

Nothing is stopping her from wearing a mask. — John Adams (@Powertodapeole) August 16, 2021

You really need to unfollow this quack. No one is buying it. — Marlowe (@MarloweShort) August 16, 2021

Oh so we’re at the planning thier death stage again? @rweingarten has done more for #schoolchoice than any advocate could dream of. The teachers are vaxxed, it’s been safe basically everywhere in the world, but blue states, and she is a willfully ignorant, despicable human — jessica jones (@jessica49103440) August 16, 2021

Sure, we should listen to hystrionic, sobbing loons. Great plan. — Mike (@Mike56500724) August 16, 2021

As we said, Weingarten never seems to pick up on the backlash to every single thing she says and tweets.

