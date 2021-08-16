https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/randi-weingarten-wants-you-to-listen-to-this-teacher-who-compares-the-upcoming-school-year-to-a-mass-shooting-that-we-know-is-coming/

Look, for real: This teacher needs to be talking to a therapist and not her iPhone. The fear-porn over COVID-19 has us back to teachers drawing up their wills like they did last summer. We think it was a mistake for her to post this to TikTok, but Eric Feigl-Ding thought it was something he could exploit, and now AFT President Randi Weingarten is urging you to listen; but then again, she never pays attention to the massive backlash to everything she tweets.

As we said, Weingarten never seems to pick up on the backlash to every single thing she says and tweets.

