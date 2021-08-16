https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/either-clocks-wrong-bidens-camp-david-photo-taken-months-ago/

Either the clocks in Camp David are wrong or the photo taken of Joe Biden as Kabul fell to the Taliban is several months old, according to former Fox News producer Kyle Becker.

Becker noticed the time errors and pointed them out in a tweet late on Sunday evening.

“Recent White House photos show a 3-hour time diff. b/w London & Moscow. There are a few good explanations for this. Either Camp David’s clocks are wrong or the photos are from before March 28, when London went ahead on Daylight Savings Time, but Moscow didn’t. This is *fine,*” Becker wrote.

Also, Tehran is an hour and a half difference from Moscow currently, which is why I circled it when I was checking it out. (And yes, that half-hour difference is right; India has a time zone with a half-hour difference as well.)https://t.co/hUgickulqg — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

TRENDING: JOE BIDEN’S SAIGON: Afghans Fall from Plane Fleeing Kabul Airport — Crowds at Airport Worse than Withdrawal from Vietnam

“Also, Tehran is an hour and a half difference from Moscow currently, which is why I circled it when I was checking it out. (And yes, that half-hour difference is right; India has a time zone with a half-hour difference as well.)” Becker added.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

However, Becker soon realized that Kamala Harris did not move into the Naval Observatory until April.

“Plot twist on #TimeGate. So, it looks like VP Harris didn’t move into the Naval Observatory until April. So that would mean the clocks at Camp David are wrong; or Harris was at Naval Observatory before DST kicked in; or the image is photoshopped. Weird,” Becker tweeted.

Plot twist on #TimeGate. So, it looks like VP Harris didn’t move into the Naval Observatory until April. So that would mean the clocks at Camp David are wrong; or Harris was at Naval Observatory before DST kicked in; or the image is photoshopped. Weird.https://t.co/yBAwJToegb pic.twitter.com/WguRkpLM4t — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

Newsweek pointed out that “another photo, uploaded by the White House on August 14, also showed the incorrect time difference between London and Moscow.”

The Independent reports that “the most plausible explanation seemed to be that the military and Nato set their clocks to a time zone system called Zulu, which doesn’t change for daylight savings.”

“Military time is based on Zulu UTC, or a universal standard, in which the difference between London and Moscow is always 3 hours.”

Biden has been MIA and did not address the nation as the chaos unfolded.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will be taking the entire next week off.

Questions sent to Psaki are being met with an autoreply saying that she will be out of the office through August 22.

“I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” the auto reply email being sent to reporters reads.

To confirm Fox reporting – We asked Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki for comment about Afghanistan. Here the actual automated response: “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd.” pic.twitter.com/PCi8gDqhwL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 16, 2021

Afghanistan’s new de facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar issued a victory message to his fellow Taliban on the declaration of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” on Sunday.

Mullah Baradar’s statement was given from the presidential palace in Kabul.

“We have achieved an unexpected victory,” he said. “Now is the time to test, to show how we serve our people and ensure their future in the best possible way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

