https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/08/16/reports-of-injuries-deaths-after-covid-vaccines-climb-steadily-as-fda-cdc-sign-off-on-third-shot-for-immunocompromised/

Data released Aug. 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2021, a total of 571,831 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 12,791 deaths — an increase of 425 over the previous week. There were 77,490 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 7,385 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” filed in VAERS, 451,049 adverse events, including 5,859 deaths and 36,871 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. Of the 5,859 U.S. deaths reported as of Aug. 6, 13% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 19% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 33% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 349.8 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Aug. 6. This includes: 140 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 196 million doses of Pfizer and 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine.

The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1498080) who previously had COVID, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in May 2021 and died four days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on June 18, when he collapsed on the soccer field and went into ventricular tachycardia; and a 13-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1505250) who died after suffering a heart condition after receiving her first dose of Pfizer.

This week’s total U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to Aug. 6, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

FDA authorizes extra vaccine doses for immunocompromised patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 12 authorized a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines for people with compromised immune systems.

The CDC also gave final approval to the third dose, following the Aug. 13 unanimous recommendation of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

As The Defender reported Aug. 13, neither vaccine has yet received full FDA approval, and neither has completed late-stage clinical trials proving a third dose will boost immunity or work against COVID variants.

The FDA’s amended Emergency Use Authorization allows people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra COVID vaccine dose. The J&J vaccine was not included because there was not sufficient data on boosters, according to the agency.

The FDA’s decision “allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID19,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA acting commissioner, tweeted Aug. 12.

“Others who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected & do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” Woodcock tweeted.

The vulnerable group of patients make up less than 3% of U.S. adults, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Heart inflammation after COVID vaccines more common than CDC claims, new research shows U.S. public health officials claim cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID vaccination are rare — but new research published online in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) shows they may happen more often than reported.

Post-vaccine myocarditis and pericarditis also appear to represent two “distinct syndromes,” Dr. George Diaz, with the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, told Medscape Cardiology.

Diaz and colleagues reviewed 2,000,287 electronic medical records (EMR) of people who received at least one COVID vaccination. The records, obtained from 40 hospitals in Washington, Oregon, Montana and California, showed 20 people had vaccine-related myocarditis (1.0 per 100,000) and 37 had pericarditis (1.8 per 100,000).

A recent CDC report, based on VAERS data, suggested an incidence of myocarditis of about 4.8 cases per 1 million following receipt of an mRNA COVID vaccine.

The new JAMA study showed a “similar pattern [to the CDC study], although at higher incidence [of myocarditis and pericarditis] after vaccination, suggesting vaccine adverse event under-reporting.”

The JAMA report also stated: “Additionally, pericarditis may be more common than myocarditis among older patients.”

“Our study resulted in higher numbers of cases probably because we searched the EMR, and [also because] VAERS requires doctors to report suspected cases voluntarily,” Diaz told Medscape.

The researchers calculated the average monthly number of cases of myocarditis or pericarditis during the pre-vaccine period of January 2019 through January 2021 was 16.9 compared with 27.3 during the vaccine period of February through May 2021. The mean numbers of pericarditis cases during the same periods were 49.1 and 78.8.

The authors said limitations of their analysis include potential missed cases outside care settings and missed diagnoses of myocarditis or pericarditis, which would underestimate the incidence, as well as inaccurate EMR vaccination information.

Mom of 14-year-old who developed myocarditis after Pfizer vaccine no longer trusts public health officials

In an exclusive interview last week with The Defender, Emily Jo said before her son, Aiden, got his first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, she was led to believe his chance of suffering an adverse reaction was “one in a million.”

Aiden, a 14-year-old from Georgia, had no history of COVID or pre-existing conditions, except for asthma. On June 10, several days after his second Pfizer shot, Aiden woke his mother up at 4:30 a.m. because his chest hurt and he couldn’t breathe.

Jo said she was aware of the potential side effect of heart inflammation, but she believed the CDC, which said the reaction was very rare and mild. “What they didn’t explain is that mild means hospital care and follow-up care indefinitely,” Jo said.

“The biggest problem is they [CDC] are not explaining what mild myocarditis means,” Jo said. “Aiden’s cardiologist told us no case of myocarditis is ‘mild.’ That’s like saying a heart attack is mild,” she said the cardiologist told her.

Jo said her son tires easily and his recovery will be a long process. She said all her kids are fully vaccinated and she was one of the most trusting advocates of the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics — until her son experienced his vaccine injury.

Another sad story! Mom so proud that her 14-year-old son could get the COVID vaccine… but now doctors confirm her son meets the criteria for having post-vaccine myocarditis. SUBSCRIBE #TheDefender: https://t.co/zL66Edfiw5https://t.co/CmRUHc8QMr — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 11, 2021

25-year-old develops myocarditis after Moderna vaccine

In another exclusive interview last week with The Defender, Deborah Brenner said her son, a healthy 25-year-old from Ohio, experienced myocarditis five days after his first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine, administered on July 22.

Christopher Brenner developed a fever after the vaccine, and within five days, he was experiencing chest pain so intense he was unable to sleep, so he went to the Defiance Mercy Clinic.

When Christopher was in the ER, tests showed his troponin levels were high. “I was alarmed at that point,” Brenner said.

“One of the ER nurses mentioned it could be myocarditis from the vaccine, but everyone else played it down like it was serious — but wasn’t a big deal,” Brenner said. “When his numbers jumped higher, that’s when it became more serious.”

When nurses took Christopher’s troponin level a second time it was higher, so they kept him overnight.

“When he was still in Defiance, we saw the internist who diagnosed my son with myocarditis and said it was a reaction to the vaccine,” Brenner said. “The internist explained that one type of inflammation is around the heart and one is inside the heart — and Christopher’s was the type that caused inflammation inside the heart.”

Christopher’s troponin level continued to rise, so he was transferred by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. Benner said the cardiologists in Toledo were totally against connecting the reaction to the vaccine. “They didn’t want to go there, didn’t want to talk about it and just said his numbers would come back down,” she said. “I was getting really frustrated because I was wondering what was going on in his heart that we couldn’t see.”

After four days of being hospitalized and treated with blood thinners and beta blockers, Christopher was discharged. The discharge doctor told Brenner he didn’t know why the other physicians didn’t want to admit her son’s reaction was caused by the vaccine.

“Everybody has allergic reactions and your son just had an allergic reaction to the vaccine,” he said. “I can’t sit here and tell you 100% that the vaccine is the cause but the fact that he got the vaccine and days later started having issues — something was going on.”

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID Vaccines

European drug regulators on Aug. 11 said they are studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people after they took the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee is studying erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterized by heavy urinary protein losses, Reuters reported.

The EMA did not give details on how many cases of the new conditions were recorded, but said it had requested more data from the vaccine makers.

The regulator, which disclosed the new assessments as part of routine updates to the safety section of authorized vaccines’ database, did not recommend changes to the labels of mRNA vaccines at this time.

Pfizer’s efficacy plummets to 42% as Delta variant takes hold

As The Defender reported Aug. 11, a new preprint study showed mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness plummeted in July when Delta variant was dominant — with Moderna only 76% effective and Pfizer only 42% effective against infection.

A new preprint study showed mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness plummeted in July when Delta variant was dominant — with Moderna only 76% effective and Pfizer only 42% effective against infection. SUBSCRIBE #TheDefender: https://t.co/zL66Edfiw5https://t.co/eBsvNaymrq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 12, 2021

The study, which raised concerns about the effectiveness of mRNA COVID vaccines — particularly Pfizer’s — against the Delta variant, caught the attention of top Biden administration officials, Axios reported.

“If that’s not a wake up call, I don’t know what is,” a senior Biden official told Axios.

The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, compared the effectiveness of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines in the Mayo Clinic Health System from January to July 2021, during which time either the Alpha or Delta variant were highly prevalent.

Overall, researchers found Moderna’s vaccine was 86% effective against infection over the study period, and Pfizer’s was 76% effective. Moderna’s vaccine was 92% effective against hospitalization and Pfizer’s was 85% effective. There were no deaths in either cohort.

But vaccine efficacy dropped sharply in July, when the Delta variant was more prevalent. Moderna was only 76% effective against infection and Pfizer was only 42% effective.

“We observed a pronounced reduction in the effectiveness of BNT162b2 [Pfizer] coinciding with the surging prevalence of the Delta variant in the United States, but this temporal association does not imply causality,” Venky Soundararajan and his co-authors wrote.

Find the best curated and aggregated conservative news at

The authors concluded “further evaluation of mechanisms underlying differences in their effectiveness such as dosing regimens and vaccine composition are warranted.”

158 days and counting, CDC ignores The Defender’s inquiries

According to the CDC website, “the CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.”

On March 8, The Defender contacted the CDC with a written list of questions about reported deaths and injuries related to COVID vaccines. We have made repeated attempts, by phone and email, to obtain a response to our questions.

Despite multiple phone and email communications with many people at the CDC, and despite being told that our request was in the system and that someone would respond, we have not yet received answers to any of the questions we submitted. It has been 144 days since we sent our first email to the CDC requesting information.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

