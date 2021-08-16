https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/reviews-of-president-bidens-speech-are-not-good-but-jen-rubin-liked-the-part-where-he-accepted-responsibility/

We’ve already done one post today on former conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post doing damage control for the Biden administration over the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, but her Twitter feed is such a trainwreck, we have to include just one more. But first, here are some early reviews of the 20-minute speech President Biden managed to work into his vacation schedule.

Things Joe Biden Blamed For His Total Failure in Afghanistan: – Trump

– Obama

– Bush

– The Afghan Military

– The Afghan President

– The Afghan People

– “20 Years of Politics” Things Biden Refuses To Blame For His Catastrophe: – The Taliban

– Bidens Own Incompetence

– Ice Cream — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2021

To summarize, Biden blames Afghans, justifies the withdrawal decision but doesn’t address why the final days are going the way they are. Given that’s the issue at hand, and the conflation of both decisions throughout the speech, is it fair to call this political gaslighting? — Nancy Youssef, نانسي يوسف (@nancyayoussef) August 16, 2021

Biden’s performance now is so off the mark. Like Obama, Biden is creating a straw man. The issue isn’t why are we leaving Afghanistan. The issue is why did we botch so badly how we’re leaving Afghanistan. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 16, 2021

.@JoeBiden is gaslighting America right now.

This is not a debate over whether or not we should leave Afghanistan. After 20 years, we should.

This is about his total disaster of a withdrawal.

He was asleep at the wheel & because of that Americans are trapped & people are dying. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 16, 2021

“OH, NO! IT’S A TERRIBLE SIGHT HERE AT THE WHITE HOUSE, WHERE ALL OF THE GASLIGHTING ACCIDENTALLY IGNITED ONE OF THE STRAW MEN!” pic.twitter.com/a2RzqSqM9r — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 16, 2021

Jake Tapper is destroying Biden. Yep, the speech was that bad. — Austin Chambers (@achambersgop) August 16, 2021

That’s one of the worst presidential speeches I’ve ever heard. The cowardice, the incoherence, the blame-shifting, the internal contradictions. For Biden point to the events of the last week as evidence that his decision was the right one — just boggles the mind. — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden just read the teleprompter for twenty minutes, refused to take any questions, and didn’t offer any explanation for how his administration has created the worst foreign policy disaster in two generations, Saigon on steroids. Embarrassing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 16, 2021

And now he’s going straight back on vacation?! Is this real life? Who is advising him? This is unbelievable. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 16, 2021

biden never addressed that the withdrawal is a complete shitshow. just angrily reaffirmed he believes we shoulnd’t be over there. doesn’t address *why* he’s committing 6K more troops to kabul. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 16, 2021

After that magisterial and convincing speech, he’s really earned some R n’ R. https://t.co/5Uj9SljTdm — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 16, 2021

That speech was a longform version of when Biden snaps at journalists for asking him uncomfortable questions. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 16, 2021

Awful and tone deaf speech followed by no questions. The shame from this debacle should follow Biden for the rest of his administration. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 16, 2021

It’s a little early in an administration for a “malaise” speech but I think we just got it. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 16, 2021

What’s Jimmy Carter doing, and is he available right now? — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) August 16, 2021

Man. What a gross speech and a cowardly refusal to take questions. What an embarrassment. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 16, 2021

At least that desiccated old pervert didn’t piss himself. Maybe. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 16, 2021

We said we’d get to Jennifer Rubin’s take, and she was impressed with the way her candidate accepted responsibility for the debacle.

Brutally honest. Accepts responsibility. The best speech under the circumstances. Now better damn well get those people out — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 16, 2021

Not too early for downing a bottle of wine? — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 16, 2021

🤡 — Chris Wilson (@WilsonWPA) August 16, 2021

Day drinking gasoline again? — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) August 16, 2021

Jennifer, it was garbage; he didn’t say he was getting people out. He said everything but that. It was really depressing for me and I’m not sure what on Earth would make you think it’s the best he can do. — Benjamin Duchek (@benduchek) August 16, 2021

You’re right that was brutal, but it wasn’t honest. — OFB (@landmanbro) August 16, 2021

Missed the speech, did he mention the people falling out of the sky to escape the consequences of his disastrous pull out? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) August 16, 2021

Idiot, he threw everyone under the bus, took no questions, and now he’s off to finish his vacation. This meant nothing to him. — terry (@tlcopper) August 16, 2021

If you mean “accepting responsibility” as in blaming everyone else then you are correct. — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) August 16, 2021

We must have watched a different press conference. pic.twitter.com/uN1VluaCwi — NotBulldogChloe (@NotBulldogChloe) August 16, 2021

Ratio. — The Smartest Doctor Of All Time (@Fauci_is_G0d) August 16, 2021

Are you toking? — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) August 16, 2021

Blaming the victims is not accepting responsibility. — Ally Bolour ☼𓃬 (@AllyBolour) August 16, 2021

When did he accept responsibility? When? Give me a break. — Open Maw Productions (@OpenMawTwitting) August 16, 2021

Where exactly did he accept responsibility? No one is asking about his decision to pull out, we are asking about HOW it is occurring. There was nothing about that — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) August 16, 2021

What are you huffing? Jesus. — SweepandZone (@sweepand) August 16, 2021

You are unreal. He accepted no responsibility. He blamed literally everyone else, including the civilians fleeing for their lives. — Shane (@stilljustshane) August 16, 2021

His entire speech was a straw-man diversion. Everyone gets it – we don’t want to stay in perpetuity. The issue is the clown-shoes manner the drawdown was executed. We made the decision to give up Bagram…which is mind-blowing considering our current predicament. — Charlie (@CSpenc32683) August 16, 2021

We’re just including this because we can’t believe it’s real and we need a second opinion:

Best speech by a U.S. president. Ever. — history has its eyes on u (@annes2739) August 16, 2021

Ever.

Related:

Biden stands by his decision to leave Afghanistan and besides this disaster is Trump’s fault https://t.co/jeBahwKLD7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

