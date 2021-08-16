https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568008-rnc-post-trump-peace-deal-taliban-pre-2021-items-offline-during-site-maintenance

A Republican National Committee (RNC) post touting the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban is offline, along with all posts before 2021, during what the RNC said is routine website maintenance.

Internet archive site Wayback Machine shows a Sept. 15, 2020, post praising former President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell slams Biden’s ‘botched exit’ from Afghanistan Graham told Biden attacks on Hunter didn’t satisfy Trump supporters: report Beltway reporting of Afghanistan withdrawal a disservice to Americans MORE‘s “historic peace agreement with the Taliban.” The post is no longer on the RNC site, nor are any posts from that section of the website before Jan. 1, 2021.

In a tweet, RNC’s deputy chief of staff Mike Reed disputed the Insider report, saying the GOP committee had launched a new website and some posts haven’t been transferred yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so dishonest. We launched a new website last week… some of the old posts haven’t been carried over yet,” Reed wrote. “Go look… all blog/research pieces from years ago aren’t there. But good try attempting to divert attention from the folks actually in charge of this disaster.”

This is so dishonest. We launched a new website last week… some of the old posts haven’t been carried over yet. Go look… all blog/research pieces from years ago aren’t there. But good try attempting to divert attention from the folks actually in charge of this disaster. https://t.co/luQ8QzB5Qk — Mike Reed (@reed1311) August 16, 2021

RNC officials told The Hill that the transfer of older posts to the new website is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Taliban fighters entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, regaining control of Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years, when U.S. troops arrived shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Democrats and Republicans have been pointing fingers over who’s to blame for the quick collapse of the Afghan government amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops that President Biden Joe BidenInternational community calls for ‘safe and orderly departure’ of foreign nationals and Afghans Taliban seize power as Washington debates what went wrong Toll from Haiti earthquake jumps to almost 1,300 dead, 5,700 injured MORE ordered earlier this year.

Updated at 12:59 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

