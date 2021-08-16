https://www.oann.com/roblox-misses-quarterly-expectation-for-bookings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=roblox-misses-quarterly-expectation-for-bookings

August 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings on Monday, as easing restrictions slowed the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity”.

The company posted a 35% rise in bookings to $665.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected bookings of $683.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

