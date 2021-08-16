https://www.oann.com/russian-court-restricts-navalny-spokespersons-freedoms-ifax/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russian-court-restricts-navalny-spokespersons-freedoms-ifax



Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson who is accused of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and is currently held under house arrest, arrives at a court building before a hearing in Moscow, Russia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Files Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson who is accused of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations and is currently held under house arrest, arrives at a court building before a hearing in Moscow, Russia August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Files

August 16, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Monday imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has cracked down on the opposition ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections. The court banned Yarmysh from leaving her home at night, taking part in rallies and changing her home address without first notifying prison authorities, the report said.

