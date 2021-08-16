https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/seems-familiar-taliban-confiscating-civilians-firearms-because-theyre-no-longer-needed-for-personal-protection/

The Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan in a matter of days, and even CNN pulled no punches in analyzing President Biden’s defense of his administration’s exit “strategy.”

Now, Reuters is reporting something is happening in Afghanistan that will not surprise students of history:

That’s certainly not the first time in world history we’ve seen that taking place.

And we can’t help but notice that those in Afghanistan who are reportedly disarming civilians aren’t putting their guns (or rocket launchers, etc.) down.

Scary stuff indeed.

