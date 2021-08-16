https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/16/seems-familiar-taliban-confiscating-civilians-firearms-because-theyre-no-longer-needed-for-personal-protection/

The Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan in a matter of days, and even CNN pulled no punches in analyzing President Biden’s defense of his administration’s exit “strategy.”

Now, Reuters is reporting something is happening in Afghanistan that will not surprise students of history:

Afghans were still flooding Kabul airport desperately trying to find a way out of the country as Taliban fighters began collecting weapons from civilians saying people no longer need them for personal protection https://t.co/uMAWDfKeAh pic.twitter.com/BNV2MOowl9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

That’s certainly not the first time in world history we’ve seen that taking place.

“People don’t need them for personal protection.”

Now… where have I heard that before? https://t.co/v1BfUAvrR7 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) August 17, 2021

Seems like a pro 2nd Amendment / pro- NRA advertisement.

The first thing the authoritarians do is disarm the populace. Maybe those dead white males that wrote the Bill Of Rights were on to something. https://t.co/i0wzMmDwOn — Tricia D (@patriciamdavis) August 17, 2021

And we can’t help but notice that those in Afghanistan who are reportedly disarming civilians aren’t putting their guns (or rocket launchers, etc.) down.

Collecting weapons from civilians is always the first step of a totalitarian state. https://t.co/BAiM5HNoAj — Law and Liberty (@lawandliberty1) August 17, 2021

It’s not a coincidence that this is the same thing the Democrat Party wants to do to American citizens, and that the Democrat Party caused this fiasco. https://t.co/UF6dXKaOrH — Mark Stouffer | @ValueCritic (@ValueCritic) August 17, 2021

Confiscating the civilians weapons on day 1. I see they are going with the Pol Pot plan. https://t.co/cXi4TExkdy — R3d Gh0st 2.0 🏴 (@404___err0r) August 17, 2021

Disarming your citizens is always part of the tyranny rule book. https://t.co/tFxci9Q450 — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) August 17, 2021

Isn’t this what Democrats want to do in the United States? https://t.co/dWSgOEdidG — The Honorable President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) August 17, 2021

The Taliban is now disarming Afghan civilians, telling them that they no longer need their weapons for personal protection.

Watch and see what happens next…https://t.co/gxnyYuLuzS — TheOldSargeSays If You Don’t Like America, Leave (@theoldsargesays) August 17, 2021

Scary stuff indeed.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

