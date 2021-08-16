https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/16/shocking-video-shows-desperate-people-fall-from-plane-leaving-kabul-n1469941

Last Chance

By now you’ve probably seen the video footage of people in Afghanistan, desperate to dodge the Taliban, clinging to an airplane as it taxies to take off from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

#Kabul Airport peoples trying to climbing on US troops Airplane . pic.twitter.com/ocnDMrXOJS — Zia Karimi (@ZiaKarimi123) August 16, 2021

Some people reportedly tied themselves to the plane’s wheel well, possibly unaware that the plane would coast at altitudes where oxygen is too thin to breathe and temperatures can reach -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Airport Chaos

Thousands of Afghan civilians stormed Kabul’s international airport, looking for a flight out of Afghanistan. People crowded in, and on, airplanes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. forces shot and killed two men at the airport, and another three were run over by planes that were taking off.

Some people managed to cling to the plane after liftoff. Some didn’t last much longer than that.

DISCLAIMER: DISTURBING FOOTAGE❗️❗️❗️

Two people who tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft flying from Kabul, tragically fall down. pic.twitter.com/Gr3qwGLrFn — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) August 16, 2021

There are reports of stowaways falling from the plane and landing on houses, making a “terrifying noise.” Three men landed in the Khairkahana neighborhood of Kabul. The video below, showing people apparently taking a phone from the body of a dead stowaway, is graphic.

Warning-Graphic

Locals while collecting the bodies of three men Clinging to the wheels of the plane that took off from #Kabul airport, they were then fell to the ground near Khairkahana area of Kabul#Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/N14U55CZmj — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Biden Takes the Heat

Global condemnation has rained down on Adderall Joe Biden for the Saigon-like panic that he said was “highly unlikely” to occur in a statement from July 8, 2021. These pictures below would disagree.

For 20 years, men in plate carriers gave their lives for our country. Now, men in three piece suits casually toss aside their sacrifice. To those who served: the bullets you took for 20 years are remembered and honored. Make no mistake, Kabul is Biden’s Saigon. pic.twitter.com/DCgyZbqwKU — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 15, 2021

Mitch McConnell took a respectable swipe at Biden,

“America’s two-decade involvement in Afghanistan has had many authors.… But as the monumental collapse our own experts predicted unfolds in Kabul today, responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of our current Commander-in-Chief,” McConnell said in a statement.

If anyone should have known better, it’s Biden. He had a pivotal role in wrapping up the war in Iraq and causing the chaos afterward that brought the birth of ISIS. Then again, Biden did get lost on his own lawn.

Even CNN has removed its tongue from the Biden’s boot to condemn the president’s tragic mishandling of the situation in Afghanistan.

