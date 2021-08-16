https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sloppy-joe-wants-credit-for-afghan-withdrawal-hours-after-deploying-6000-more-troops/

President Joe Biden used an address to the American public on Monday afternoon to defend his alleged decision to withdraw militarily from Afghanistan, just hours after approving a 6,000-troop deployment to the country and nearly four months after the date U.S. troops would have withdrawn if he had not changed the deadline.

Biden largely did not address the chaos at the Kabul airport, only vaguely lamenting the “scenes” out of the capital. He instead forcefully made the argument that the United States should not have a military presence in Afghanistan – a presence Biden extended in April.

Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. government had signed an agreement with Taliban forces that would have seen American forces completely withdraw from the country by May 1, 2021, in exchange for Taliban jihadists cutting ties with international terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ceasing attacks on Americans. Biden chose to break that agreement, extending the Afghan War. Biden initially set the full withdrawal date to the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but then revised the date to August 31.

