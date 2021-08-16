https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-mtg-suspended-by-twitter-but-the-taliban-can-still-tweet/

Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump suspended but the Taliban can still tweet

Taliban spokesmen use Twitter to broadcast on Afghanistan as Trump remains banned

Twitter has allowed the Taliban to spread news of their takeover of Afghanistan even as President Donald Trump is being kept off the platform. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, whose Twitter account has amassed some 287,000 followers, regularly provides updates on the Taliban’s seizure of the country.

“The general public is happy with the arrival of the Mujahideen and satisfied with the security,” Mujahid claimed.

Taliban Twitter Account

Tweets by Zabehulah_M33