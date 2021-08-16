https://www.oann.com/taliban-report-no-clashes-in-afghanistan-day-after-they-capture-kabul/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-report-no-clashes-in-afghanistan-day-after-they-capture-kabul



People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

August 16, 2021

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the U.S.-backed government collapsed.

“The situation is peaceful, as per our reports,” one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

