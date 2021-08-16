https://www.oann.com/taliban-report-no-clashes-in-afghanistan-day-after-they-capture-kabul/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-report-no-clashes-in-afghanistan-day-after-they-capture-kabul

People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul
People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

August 16, 2021

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the U.S.-backed government collapsed.

“The situation is peaceful, as per our reports,” one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel and Christopher Cushing)

