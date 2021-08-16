https://www.oann.com/tencent-music-posts-over-15-rise-in-quarterly-revenue/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tencent-music-posts-over-15-rise-in-quarterly-revenue

August 16, 2021

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a 15.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings Ltd-controlled company rose to 8.01 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) in the second quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 8.13 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

