With Covid-19 surging across the state, Texas has requested five mortuary trailers from the federal government in anticipation of an influx of dead bodies, state officials told NBC News.

The mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be stationed in San Antonio and sent around the state at the request of local officials.

Department of State Health Services spokesperson Doug Loveday said the trailers were requested Aug. 4 after officials reviewed data about increasing deaths as a third wave of the coronavirus struck the state.

“We are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to increase,” Loveday said.

Aug. 15, 2021 06:17

Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the same agency, said the request was made as a precaution.

“We haven’t gotten any local requests, but we want to be ready with the Covid cases in the state,” Van Deusen said. “We didn’t want to wait.”

Bruce Davidson, a spokesperson for San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, was not aware of the request but said it “makes sense,” adding: “Deaths are starting to mount for sure.”

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texas recorded 144 deaths Saturday, according to the latest available data. Over the last seven days, deaths averaged 80 a day in Texas, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last time Texas’ seven-day average of Covid deaths was that high was March 16, 2020.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the need for mortuary trailers.

On Friday, Abbott announced nine new centers statewide where Covid patients could obtain monoclonal antibody infusions. The therapeutic drugs made by Regeneron have been shown to prevent hospitalization among less severe Covid cases if given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

Abbott issued an executive order banning vaccination and mask mandates July 29 as cases rose in the state. The order was challenged and recently upheld by the state Supreme Court.