https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/thatll-do-it-un-security-council-calls-on-the-taliban-to-respect-women-and-adhere-to-international-norms-and-standards-on-human-rights/

The Taliban don’t seem to have much respect for the United States, but perhaps all is not lost. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll listen to the United Nations Security Council:

The U.N. hopes that the Taliban will do the right thing and “adhere to international norms.” Sure, Jan.

They’ll certainly take a massive crap all over it.

Their kind of stupid is very, very special.

Neither does the U.N.

Stay tuned to find out just how much worse it’s gonna get.

