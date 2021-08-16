https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/thatll-do-it-un-security-council-calls-on-the-taliban-to-respect-women-and-adhere-to-international-norms-and-standards-on-human-rights/
The Taliban don’t seem to have much respect for the United States, but perhaps all is not lost. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll listen to the United Nations Security Council:
The UN Security Council has issued a statement on Afghanistan, in part calling for the “full, equal and meaningful participation of women” in a new government. pic.twitter.com/HKdp1ESnxt
— Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) August 16, 2021
The U.N. hopes that the Taliban will do the right thing and “adhere to international norms.” Sure, Jan.
You tell them, UN!! That’ll get ’em! pic.twitter.com/Cr3CAtwwzb
— Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) August 16, 2021
Oh. A missive from the Security Council. That should do it. https://t.co/fe6t165zFN
— Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) August 16, 2021
Oooo yeah, that’ll do it. pic.twitter.com/Z0kDDaknjK
— REBELHockeyMama (@MNHockeymama) August 16, 2021
Problem solved! https://t.co/aCDyOfLHIv
— IntelligentDezign (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) August 16, 2021
I’m sure the Taliban will be all over this. https://t.co/RlkQVuPKXs
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 16, 2021
They’ll certainly take a massive crap all over it.
Can’t decide if the UN Security Council is totally incompetent or maliciously inept. https://t.co/OjxJxSK5qB
— BagOfBones (@nortelerkSlE) August 16, 2021
In a TALIBAN government?
The UN is a different kind of stupid https://t.co/uxawGjOkbp
— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 16, 2021
Their kind of stupid is very, very special.
Call me cynical but I just don’t see this happening.
— Lena G (@TMLeaf1967) August 16, 2021
Neither does the U.N.
The UN is a useless organization that will do exactly nothing… The Taliban will just laugh at this lmao https://t.co/VF3vWMqQQ7
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 16, 2021
Omfg these are not serious people
— Rootin’ Tootin’ Son of a Gun (@Big_Quippin) August 16, 2021
We can’t parody these people hard enough.
— Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) August 16, 2021
This is worse than satire…
— big pappa (returns) (@built4primetime) August 16, 2021
Stay tuned to find out just how much worse it’s gonna get.