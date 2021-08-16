https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/thatll-do-it-un-security-council-calls-on-the-taliban-to-respect-women-and-adhere-to-international-norms-and-standards-on-human-rights/

The Taliban don’t seem to have much respect for the United States, but perhaps all is not lost. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll listen to the United Nations Security Council:

The UN Security Council has issued a statement on Afghanistan, in part calling for the “full, equal and meaningful participation of women” in a new government. pic.twitter.com/HKdp1ESnxt — Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) August 16, 2021

The U.N. hopes that the Taliban will do the right thing and “adhere to international norms.” Sure, Jan.

Oh. A missive from the Security Council. That should do it. https://t.co/fe6t165zFN — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) August 16, 2021

I’m sure the Taliban will be all over this. https://t.co/RlkQVuPKXs — RBe (@RBPundit) August 16, 2021

They’ll certainly take a massive crap all over it.

Can’t decide if the UN Security Council is totally incompetent or maliciously inept. https://t.co/OjxJxSK5qB — BagOfBones (@nortelerkSlE) August 16, 2021

In a TALIBAN government?

The UN is a different kind of stupid https://t.co/uxawGjOkbp — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 16, 2021

Their kind of stupid is very, very special.

Call me cynical but I just don’t see this happening. — Lena G (@TMLeaf1967) August 16, 2021

Neither does the U.N.

The UN is a useless organization that will do exactly nothing… The Taliban will just laugh at this lmao https://t.co/VF3vWMqQQ7 — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 16, 2021

Omfg these are not serious people — Rootin’ Tootin’ Son of a Gun (@Big_Quippin) August 16, 2021

We can’t parody these people hard enough. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) August 16, 2021

This is worse than satire… — big pappa (returns) (@built4primetime) August 16, 2021

Stay tuned to find out just how much worse it’s gonna get.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

