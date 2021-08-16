https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/victor-go-spoils-taliban-helicopter-filled-weapons-take-ride-herat-afghanistan-video/
Joe Biden said the Taliban had no air force.
Now they do.
Video was released from Herat, Afghanistan of the Taliban taking joy rides in US Air Force Mi-17 Hip Helicopters.
Nice work, Joe.
NEW Taliban with weapons taking a helicopter ride reportedly over Herat, Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oZM8k17WkM
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 16, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More video…
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 16, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Taliban is amassing an enormous cache of weapons.
AP: U.S. defense official confirms Taliban’s sudden accumulation of U.S.-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 16, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More…
Cerno yesterday
The AP today pic.twitter.com/9NVcQVcdDs
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The post To the Victor Go the Spoils: Taliban Fighters with Helicopter Filled with Weapons Take a Ride Over Herat, Afghanistan (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.