https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/victor-go-spoils-taliban-helicopter-filled-weapons-take-ride-herat-afghanistan-video/

Joe Biden said the Taliban had no air force.

Now they do.
Video was released from Herat, Afghanistan of the Taliban taking joy rides in US Air Force Mi-17 Hip Helicopters.

Nice work, Joe.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More video…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Taliban is amassing an enormous cache of weapons.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post To the Victor Go the Spoils: Taliban Fighters with Helicopter Filled with Weapons Take a Ride Over Herat, Afghanistan (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...