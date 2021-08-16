https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/total-abdication-of-responsibility-how-much-longer-does-joe-biden-think-he-can-hide-from-the-unmitigated-disaster-in-afghanistan/

Last night, we told you about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s last-minute vacation.

It’s a bad look, to be sure. But then again, can we really blame her when her own boss is effectively doing the same thing?

No plans for a White House briefing. No word from the President of the United States. The freaking President of the United States.

A public event of some kind seems warranted when Afghanistan is falling to the Taliban as a direct consequence of your purported foreign policy expertise, no?

The media really need Joe Biden to step up right now. Otherwise they might have to admit that he’s actually an unmitigated disaster. And they wouldn’t know what the hell to do with themselves.

***

Update:

Joe Biden will not be shamed into addressing the fall of Afghanistan:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...