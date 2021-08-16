https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-calls-afghanistan-the-most-embarrassing-military-outcome-in-american-history

Former President Donald Trump has been on the attack, criticizing the Biden administration over the issue of Afghanistan as the nation swiftly falls to the Taliban while the U.S. seeks to withdraw.

“It’s not that we left Afghanistan. It’s the grossly incompetent way we left!” he declared in a statement on Monday.

“Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States. It didn’t have to be that way!” Trump said in another statement.

“Can anyone even imagine taking out our Military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country and who should be allowed to seek refuge? In addition, these people left topflight and highly sophisticated equipment. Who can believe such incompetence? Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed,” Trump said in another statement.

But Trump is not the only American unhappy with the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has been seizing control of the country.

A recent survey found that a majority of likely general election voters disapprove of President Biden’s handling of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan — 59.5% strongly disapprove and an additional 9.8% disapprove, which combines for a whopping 69.3% in the survey expressing disapproval.

Many GOP lawmakers have leveled criticism against the Biden administration over the situation in Afghanistan.

“Biden, the White House & their shameless hype men at MSNBC continue attacking the straw man of leaving #Afghanistan,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted. “It isn’t about deciding to leave, it’s about the incompetent way they executed it.”

GOP Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah blamed the “ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan” on the president and the Pentagon.

“But the ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan was entirely avoidable and is a blatant failure of leadership – both by President Biden and the Pentagon,” Stewart said in a statement. “Allowing weapons, helicopters, ammunition, and classified documents to fall into the hands of the Taliban is inexcusable. Not being able to defend our own embassy is a disgrace. Leaving the Afghani soldiers and interpreters who fought beside us to fend for themselves is incomprehensible. Competent military leadership could have withdrawn our forces in an orderly fashion, creating benchmarks and priorities that would have prevented the current situation. Neither the President nor the Pentagon did any of that.”

