BIDEN ON BOTCHED WAR STORY: ‘Details Are Irrelevant’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.03.19

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden pushed-back against allegations he misstated multiple facts regarding his visit to Afghanistan this week; saying the details of the trip “are irrelevant.”

“That has nothing to do with judgment of whether or not you send troops to war, the judgment of whether you bring someone home, the judgment of whether you decide on a healthcare policy,” Biden told NPR following a series of speaking gaffes on the campaign trail in recent weeks.

“The details are irrelevant in terms of decision-making,” he added.

“I campaigned like the devil for Hillary, but Hillary had different positions than the president had, and she emphasized different aspects of what would have occurred had I been the nominee,” said Biden. “That doesn’t mean I would’ve won. I don’t mean that.”

The controversy began at a campaign stop in Hanover, New Hampshire, where the democratic presidential hopeful captivated an audience of more than 400 attendees; sharing with them a personal story about his trip to the Kundera province in Afghanistan in 2008. The only problem? The story wasn’t true.

“The Navy captain, Biden recalled Friday night, had rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back. Now the general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the American hero who, despite his bravery, felt like a failure,” according to CTPost.

“He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!” Biden said, his jaw clenched and his voice rising to a shout. ‘Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died,’ adds the report.

Biden continued, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.”

“Almost every detail in the story appears to be incorrect. Based on interviews with more than a dozen U.S. troops, their commanders and Biden campaign officials, it appears as though the former vice president has jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story of bravery, compassion and regret that never happened,” reports the CTPost.

On numerous occasions Biden has told this story, and it appears he plays loose and fast with the facts. The time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch, the rank of the recipient – even his own role in the ceremony – all subject to change.

Read the full report here.