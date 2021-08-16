https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-embassy-staff-escape-raw/

The US State Department confirmed early Monday morning that all embassy personnel were safely evacuated and are now located at Kabul Airport. The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Afghan forces have simply been unable to defend the country, that it was not in the interests of the United States to remain in Afghanistan. “The fact of the matter is we’ve seen that force has been unable to defend the country,” Blinken said. “And that has happened more quickly than we anticipated.”

Blinken stated that the US told the Taliban that there would be a “swift and decisive response” if it interfered with US personnel.

