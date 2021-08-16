https://noqreport.com/2021/08/16/u-s-government-thousands-of-americans-stranded-in-afghanistan/

AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan The State Department and Department of Defense said in a statement Sunday that there are “thousands” of Americans stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban declared victory over the U.S.-backed government earlier in the day.

“Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals,” they said in the statement.

The Biden administration rushed in 3,000 forces over the weekend to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan, as the Taliban continued its rapid offensive across Afghanistan and headed towards the capital of Kabul.

On Saturday, Biden rushed in 1,000 more and then, on Sunday, an additional 1,000 — as the Taliban entered Kabul and moved into the presidential palace.

Meanwhile, scenes of chaos unfolded at the airport as hundreds of Afghans and their families jockeyed for a place aboard evacuating aircraft, according to videos posted on social media.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent a security alert earlier in the day that said the airport was “taking fire” and Americans were advised to “shelter in place.”Pentagon Press Secretary John […]