https://www.oann.com/u-s-top-diplomat-blinken-discusses-afghanistan-with-pakistani-foreign-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-top-diplomat-blinken-discusses-afghanistan-with-pakistani-foreign-minister



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

August 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Con the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

