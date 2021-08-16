http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/P3ZdJeqc5qk/erykah-badu-terrible-guest-barack-obama-birthday.html

Days after Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday, Erykah Badu is publicly apologizing for being “so inconsiderate” at the 44th president’s celebrity-studded soirée on Martha’s Vineyard.

In a now-deleted video the singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram Story, Obama could be seen busting a move on the dance floor alongside singer H.E.R. The clip quickly went viral with many criticizing party attendees for not wearing masks.

On Thursday, Badu tweeted: “Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”

