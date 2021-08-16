http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/P3ZdJeqc5qk/erykah-badu-terrible-guest-barack-obama-birthday.html
Days after Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday, Erykah Badu is publicly apologizing for being “so inconsiderate” at the 44th president’s celebrity-studded soirée on Martha’s Vineyard.
In a now-deleted video the singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram Story, Obama could be seen busting a move on the dance floor alongside singer H.E.R. The clip quickly went viral with many criticizing party attendees for not wearing masks.
On Thursday, Badu tweeted: “Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest’ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”
Besides Badu, other stars in attendance were Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were all in attendance at the Hawaiian-themed party.
In response to concerns about the safety of the party, a spokesperson for the Obama family told E! News the outdoor event was “planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”
The statement continued: “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”