MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) – An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences as it tried to violate the border, Uzbekistan’s defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

The aircraft came down on Sunday after crossing the border into Uzbekistan, and its pilot ejected and survived, the Uzbek defence ministry was quoted as saying earlier.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

