While Democrats scramble to try and make the failure in Afghanistan Trump’s fault, a video has emerged of Biden saying the timeline and manner of Afghanistan withdrawal was his decision.

Biden owns this…


Social media and leftist mainstream media are frantically trying to spin the military failure in Afghanistan on anyone but Biden, but he said it was “his decision.” Biden ignored Trump’s phased plan to leave just as he ignored President Trump’s border policy. Both are now epic failures.

Sean Parnell served in Afghanistan and has a great take on the Biden vs. Trump policy:

Parnell also calls out General Milley: “It’s shameful.”

EPIC FAILURE

