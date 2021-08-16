https://100percentfedup.com/video-emerges-of-biden-saying-timeline-and-manner-of-afghanistan-withdrawal-was-his-decision/

While Democrats scramble to try and make the failure in Afghanistan Trump’s fault, a video has emerged of Biden saying the timeline and manner of Afghanistan withdrawal was his decision.

Biden owns this…









Social media and leftist mainstream media are frantically trying to spin the military failure in Afghanistan on anyone but Biden, but he said it was “his decision.” Biden ignored Trump’s phased plan to leave just as he ignored President Trump’s border policy. Both are now epic failures.

Sean Parnell served in Afghanistan and has a great take on the Biden vs. Trump policy:

Parnell also calls out General Milley: “It’s shameful.”

Deliberate retrograde? Forces leaving in good order?

You abandoned our bases in the middle of the night. Our enemies are driving our trucks and MRAPs. They’re carrying our weapons. They have our drones for God’s sake.

You cut sling load & ran. It’s shameful. https://t.co/NXU8FsHTUD — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 14, 2021

EPIC FAILURE

