August 17, 2021

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community and is now under investigation.

The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

