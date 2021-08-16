https://www.oann.com/futures-fall-as-china-data-sours-global-mood/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=futures-fall-as-china-data-sours-global-mood



FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

August 16, 2021

(Reuters) – The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs at open on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.5 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35490.83. The S&P 500 fell 6.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4461.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.4 points, or 0.35%, to 14771.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

