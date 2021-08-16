http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2dxundMIsbc/

President Joe Biden will address the disastrous fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, despite 20 years of blood and treasure sacrificed by the United States to prop up the government.

This is the worst foreign policy disaster of Biden’s presidency, as the Afghan government fell rapidly to the Taliban over the weekend despite the president painting an overwhelmingly rosy picture of what would happen after American forces left the region.

Watch: Just Last Month, Biden Said Taliban Takeover “Highly Unlikely”:



The president’s speech will be the first time since Tuesday that he publicly addresses the crisis on camera.

Biden remained on vacation for several days during the Taliban’s assault but returned to the White House on Monday afternoon to plan an address to the American public.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

