By Wayne Allyn Root

This is madness. Forced vaccination with an experimental “for emergency use only” shot that has directly led to death and injury for over 500,000 Americans. Is this really happening? Are you sure this isn’t 1938 Nazi Germany? Or a communist country that provides no civil or human rights to its citizens? Because this can’t be America.

That figure of over 500,000 deaths, serious injuries and adverse effects directly from the Covid vaccine is not from me…it’s not from some wild unreliable Internet rumor…it comes from the US government and CDC-connected vaccine adverse event reporting system called VAERS.

Its more deaths and injuries than all the vaccines in the past three decades combined. By a mile. By the way, throughout history VAERS has always proven to under-report deaths and injuries by a wide margin.

In the EU, the same vaccine reporting system reports over 20,000 dead and over two million injured by the vaccine.

But the media has blacked-out the deaths and crippling injuries from the vaccine like it’s an image of underage sex on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Facts that destroy the government agenda scare the media to death.

What if all of this was happening and Trump was President, serving his second term? The exact same vaccine, the exact same results. Just imagine with me.

What if Trump was president and government swore the vaccine would prevent Covid. But when the vaccinated started getting sick, the goal post was changed 180 degrees. Suddenly everyone admits the vaccinated are getting Covid and they can spread it too. Suddenly their viral load is as high as the unvaccinated. Suddenly the vaccine isn’t effective against “variants.” Suddenly its only use is preventing hospitalizations. Talk about three card monte.

But does the vaccine actually prevent hospitalizations? In Israel, doctors report as many as 95% of the hospitalized are vaccinated. If Trump was president, would anyone be taking the vaccine anymore after hearing those numbers? Would any Democrat? Would any black American?

How about closer to home. In Massachusetts, there are 9,969 “breakthrough cases” of the vaccinated with Covid and over 100 vaccinated are dead of Covid. That’s reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

But those are just Covid deaths among the vaccinated. That has nothing to do with the deaths and serious injuries directly from the Covid vaccine.

If Trump was president, the media would be reporting those numbers in gigantic headlines and calling “Trump’s vaccine” a “Frankenstein monster.” They’d be accusing Trump of murder. They’d be calling him “Hitler.”

Not one Democrat in America would be taking this vaccine.

There would be BLM riots as black Americans accused Trump of racism and genocide. The ACLU would be suing in every city, county and state in America. They’d call forced vaccinations under Trump “the civil rights issue of our lifetime.” And the children? Are you aware John Hopkins Medical School (the most respected in the world) just did a study of 45,000 American kids with Covid and found 0 deaths among healthy children. 0 as in zero. Only a handful of children in all of America died from Covid, and John Hopkins reports all of them had childhood cancer.

So, if Trump was president and the government demanded every school child be masked and vaccinated with a dangerous and sometimes deadly experimental vaccine, even though there was 0 risk of death from this flu bug, what would liberals say? How about feminist mothers?

You don’t have to guess. I know. Liberal mothers across America would say “Trump wants to murder our children.” But most importantly, looking at the VAERS numbers showing thousands dead and over 500,000 injured, many seriously, many crippled for life, directly from this experimental jab. If Trump was president, doctors and medical experts would be demanding an immediate suspension of this vaccine program. The media would be touting “Trump vaccine deaths” on the front page.

If Trump was president, no Democrat would take the jab. Would anyone be calling for their freedoms to be taken away, or their lives to be destroyed? What if Trump wanted to put Democrats on a “No Fly List”?

This is madness and insanity. This is the definition of intolerance. This is something I’d expect in Nazi Germany or a communist dictatorship. This is an India-like caste system for 90 million Americans who don’t want the vaccine.

But Trump isn’t president. So, everything happening is hunky dory. Just move along, there’s nothing to see here.

And anyone who disagrees can be censored, banned, demonized, fired, bankrupted, and sent to prison, or re- education camp.

This is what the end of America looks like.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

